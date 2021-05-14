10,000 Shares in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.87 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In other news, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

