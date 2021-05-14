$103.43 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post sales of $103.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.20 million and the highest is $109.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $461.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.50 million to $488.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $848.90 million, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $909.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.31 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

