10,843 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,081 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.