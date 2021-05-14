11,000 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $529.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,679 shares of company stock worth $751,687. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.