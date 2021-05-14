14,400 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

