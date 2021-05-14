$17.35 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report $17.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the highest is $17.90 million. OptiNose reported sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OptiNose by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in OptiNose by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

