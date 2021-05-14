$187.77 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce $187.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.40 million to $189.14 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $99.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRI. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

SRI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,788. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $872.20 million, a PE ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $473,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 124.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

