1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after acquiring an additional 477,435 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $171,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

