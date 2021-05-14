1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.40 million.

ONEM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.31.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

