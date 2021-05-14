$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.88. Danaher posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR opened at $252.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.