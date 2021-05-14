$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

SIRI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,842,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,786,025. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

