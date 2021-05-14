$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.33. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.04. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

