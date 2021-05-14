$2.54 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $12.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $14.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,979,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

