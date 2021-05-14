$219.14 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $219.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.50 million to $219.78 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 165,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,725. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

