$225.03 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $225.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.73 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $148.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $927.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $934.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $71.33 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

