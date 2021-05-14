230 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of DLR opened at $148.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

