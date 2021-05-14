2,575 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

