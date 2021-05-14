27,700 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,059. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

