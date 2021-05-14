$289.43 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $289.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.52 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $217.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $978.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

ROAD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

