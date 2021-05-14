$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $13.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,453.82.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,521.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,944. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,023.06 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,455.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,256.41. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

