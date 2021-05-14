$306.30 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce sales of $306.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,968 shares of company stock valued at $14,325,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,086,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average of $205.01. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

