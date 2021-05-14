3,400 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Linde by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Linde by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,742. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.22. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

