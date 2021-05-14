3,882 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,882 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,263.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $196,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $550,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

