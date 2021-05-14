438 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $100.80 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

