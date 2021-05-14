$44.43 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce sales of $44.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $45.42 million. Repay reported sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $207.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $219.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.66 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $281.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

RPAY stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 797,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,019,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,423,000 after buying an additional 521,955 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,802,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,320,000 after buying an additional 583,345 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Repay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 255,650 shares during the period. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 1,582,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after buying an additional 297,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

