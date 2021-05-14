45,265 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 45,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Profile

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

