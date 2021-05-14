468 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $212.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

