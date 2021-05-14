$475.03 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $475.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.74 million to $489.23 million. Gentex posted sales of $229.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $1,010,900. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

