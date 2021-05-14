4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 130,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,437. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

