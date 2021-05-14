$53.45 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $53.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $216.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.68. 267,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,651. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 582.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

