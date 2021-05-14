553 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,589,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $160.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

