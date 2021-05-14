5,619 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $100.80 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $103.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.