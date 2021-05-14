5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.16 million and a P/E ratio of 87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.