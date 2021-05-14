$6.32 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report $6.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $26.10 million to $37.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.