$6.32 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report $6.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $26.10 million to $37.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

