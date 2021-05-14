$612.15 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to report $612.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $614.30 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $539.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $2,507,117.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,027,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,898. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.04. 514,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

