6,378 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $135.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

