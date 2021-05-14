7,055 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSBC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

