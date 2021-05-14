$727.91 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $727.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $731.00 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $659.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 711,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

