7,900 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,602. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

