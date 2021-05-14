8,080 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,635,000.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $115.49 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.41.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

