8,385 Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KOD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.29. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

