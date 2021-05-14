8,519 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 132,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD opened at $25.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

