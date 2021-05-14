9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 over the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

