9,079 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $132.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $84.36 and a 1-year high of $140.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.