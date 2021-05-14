$94.62 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce sales of $94.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.40 million and the highest is $97.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $410.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $416.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $463.94 million, with estimates ranging from $458.63 million to $474.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 87,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 42.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 136,208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.