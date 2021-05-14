A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.96 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%.

Shares of AMRK stock traded up $6.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 401,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

