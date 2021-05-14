AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of AbbVie worth $245,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,156,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

