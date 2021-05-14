AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 77.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $963,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 76,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $206.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

