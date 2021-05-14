AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABCL stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. 13,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.