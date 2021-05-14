AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.14, but opened at $31.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 2,811 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

